Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Gree ducted heatpump and G-Cloud
scottjpalmer

5824 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290670 26-Nov-2021 14:49
Send private message

Does anyone have experience with Gree ducted heatpumps and their internet connectability?

Friends can't get the device connected to the cloud service and the installer suggests their ISP replace their router. I've tried different routers and no go even with the settings pared down as suggested in the app 11gn WPA2 only etc.

The app fails on trying to connect the device to the Gree cloud service. The device hotspot is active, I've tried moving the router closer, moving the device wifi module, etc.

Any thoughts? Does it use an antenna in the wifi module or the antenna on the big white box? I've got to the point it must be an incompatibility between the Gree app and the wifi module.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
rscole86
4517 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819874 26-Nov-2021 16:00
Send private message

The hand held unit will have its own wifi, so would need to be in proximity of their router. However, it may be disabled if it's connected to the larger unit.

Have you tried finding an APK of an older version of the app?

Have you tried connecting the hand held unit directly to the heat pump, in case the larger unit is at fault?

Edit: looks like the larger unit only has RF, for a remote, so you're relying on the smaller one.

timmmay
18390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2819901 26-Nov-2021 17:17
Send private message

I can't help with this. I had no end of trouble with my Panasonic ducted unit, including WiFi. The WiFi adapter in the heat pump turned out to be faulty in my case. In the end the whole Panasonic ducted unit was removed, it was really not good in many ways.

CYaBro
3771 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2819905 26-Nov-2021 17:33
Send private message

I have normal Gree heat pump in my cabin.
The only way I could get it to connect to the wifi was making a separate SSID that’s only on 2.4ghz.



scottjpalmer

5824 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819913 26-Nov-2021 18:24
Send private message

rscole86: The hand held unit will have its own wifi, so would need to be in proximity of their router. However, it may be disabled if it's connected to the larger unit.

Have you tried finding an APK of an older version of the app?

Have you tried connecting the hand held unit directly to the heat pump, in case the larger unit is at fault?

Edit: looks like the larger unit only has RF, for a remote, so you're relying on the smaller one.


Ahh yes, there is 1 wired remote (plugged into the pictured white box) and 2 wireless remotes, I hadn't thought about the white aerial being for them.

Not sure which hand held unit you are referring to but putting the WiFi adaptor into setup mode via the wired controller works as it should, the hotspot becomes active. It's when the app is searching for it to add it to Gcloud that app reports a failure.

Older version of the app could be a go . . .

scottjpalmer

5824 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819914 26-Nov-2021 18:24
Send private message

CYaBro: I have normal Gree heat pump in my cabin.
The only way I could get it to connect to the wifi was making a separate SSID that’s only on 2.4ghz.


Thanks, I have tried that.

rscole86
4517 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820051 26-Nov-2021 21:17
Send private message

scottjpalmer: Not sure which hand held unit you are referring to but putting the WiFi adaptor into setup mode via the wired controller works as it should, the hotspot becomes active. It's when the app is searching for it to add it to Gcloud that app reports a failure.

Older version of the app could be a go . . .


Sorry, meant the eudemon adapter in your hand. They should be able to be plugged directly into the heat pump, instead of the unit it appears to be connected to in the roof space. But if it's going into setup mode correctly, it probably won't achieve anything to go direct to the heat pump.

Have you tried setting it up on a different ISP, in case it's not the device at fault? The app may need to phone home before it connects to the wifi adapter.

insane
2975 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820064 26-Nov-2021 22:08
Send private message

Could it be that it works on a wifi channel not officially supported in NZ, i.e channel 14 or similar?

Other issue I had was with my Panasonic wifi modules where I needed to set them up with another router that supported WPS, then part way through the install, swap routers back again to finish the setup.

Have had odd issues with various non mainstream IoT devices... You'd think by now these things would just work.



scottjpalmer

5824 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822251 1-Dec-2021 08:16
Send private message

rscole86:
scottjpalmer: Not sure which hand held unit you are referring to but putting the WiFi adaptor into setup mode via the wired controller works as it should, the hotspot becomes active. It's when the app is searching for it to add it to Gcloud that app reports a failure.

Older version of the app could be a go . . .


Sorry, meant the eudemon adapter in your hand. They should be able to be plugged directly into the heat pump, instead of the unit it appears to be connected to in the roof space. But if it's going into setup mode correctly, it probably won't achieve anything to go direct to the heat pump.

Have you tried setting it up on a different ISP, in case it's not the device at fault? The app may need to phone home before it connects to the wifi adapter.


It's a ducted heatpump so the air handling unit is in the roof space right next to that white box which is presumably the brains of the whole system.

2nd point is probably on the money, they've been talking to an after sales support guy who said they have had an issue with 2degrees in the past requiring 2degrees to take action to resolve. That has me thinking it is CGNAT stopping the Gree cloud talking to the local device. My Daikin is smart enough to work around that, I'm picking their Gree isn't.

scottjpalmer

5824 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822254 1-Dec-2021 08:18
Send private message

insane: Could it be that it works on a wifi channel not officially supported in NZ, i.e channel 14 or similar?

Other issue I had was with my Panasonic wifi modules where I needed to set them up with another router that supported WPS, then part way through the install, swap routers back again to finish the setup.

Have had odd issues with various non mainstream IoT devices... You'd think by now these things would just work.


The WiFi channel was one of the first things I checked, thanks.

No WPS option is apparent on this gear.

See below, probably a CGNAT related issue.

Cheers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 