scottjpalmer

Does anyone have experience with Gree ducted heatpumps and their internet connectability?
Friends can't get the device connected to the cloud service and the installer suggests their ISP replace their router. I've tried different routers and no go even with the settings pared down as suggested in the app 11gn WPA2 only etc.
The app fails on trying to connect the device to the Gree cloud service. The device hotspot is active, I've tried moving the router closer, moving the device wifi module, etc.
Any thoughts? Does it use an antenna in the wifi module or the antenna on the big white box? I've got to the point it must be an incompatibility between the Gree app and the wifi module.