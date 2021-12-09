I don't think you need a resume writer and I don't think time out of the industry would affect a PM role - getting projects over the line is something that takes experience, and if you have that experience you're good. Technology changes all the damn time - the skills required to herd the cats and keep them moving in the delivery direction never do.

That said your resume should focus on your experience and skills - you will need to list your employment history but I would suggest you front foot that and simply state that you've been doing your own thing running your own business etc. Yes some green HR recruiter may pass at that point, but most will see your experience.

One thing to be wary of is, don't just put nothing there - state the dates, what you've been doing and fill the gap - lots of recruiters/orgs use software to first pass resumes and that may red flag before it gets to a human.

Remember the only purpose of a resume is to get to interview and provide some scaffolding for that conversation. That conversation should be about your experience and what you can/have done, not your career break.

One of the issues I find people that take a break from careers have is that their confidence takes a dip for whatever reason - and reading your post it sounds like that's the case here too. There's no real reason for that - if you were previously successful in your career you haven't suddenly lost all those skills (heck you may have improved on them and got new ones in your time away from IT) sure some might atrophy over time if you haven't used them but IT isn't a sport - it's not like you hit 30 and can't play professionally anymore - your skills are still there.

If you've previously delivered projects as a PM that's a big thing - it's not something you can learn from a book or a theory or methodology manual - real-life project delivery experience is valuable - don't undervalue yourself. Nothing I hate more on my projects are green PMs... so painful.

Focus on what you can and have done - maybe initially on BA or PM roles or whatever and once within those roles buddy up to folks that are doing what you want to do - EA or strategy or whatever. They'll tell you what you actually need and you'll be re-invigorating you CV with project delivery experience you can refer to.

To be blunt, I'd say you're probably not going to get far trying to land an EA role as a previous BA/PM with a 7 year career gap - regardless of what certifications you get. However getting back on the horse, delivering a few projects and gradually moving in that direction will get you there.

Another thing I find the confidence hit does is mess with your networking skills. Hit up some of your old bosses or colleagues on LinkedIn or something - if they're still in the industry and you got on well they could hook you up. the good times factor is a real thing. The opposite of course is true if you burned bridges, but hopefully that's not the case, and even if so, time is a great healer ;).

Seriously no reason to be nervous about doing so (as you probably are due to the confidence thing) - hit them up, tell them you're looking to get back into work - assuming they remember you well and you have some good war stories they're likely to put in a good word for you or act as a reference perhaps.

And this became a whole lotta words. Good luck! :).