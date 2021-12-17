Searching for "SUD audio files" finds nothing. Are you sure this isn't some sort of hoax?

Mediainfo is a useful tool for inspecting audio files, but it might not know SUD audio files. Borrow a windows machine and convert them into something useful. Since you said they are huge, how big are we talking about? Lossless FLAC files (CD quality) seem to be about 30MB per track and I've got some 48k/24bit WAV files which are about twice that size.

If they are much bigger than that, then perhaps could they be some sort of Digital audio workstation (DAW) session file or something weird like that.

You might find that inside the SUD extension there is something that we have seen before, for example a VMware OVA file is just a tar archive, so perhaps some common archive extraction tools can find what is inside. Perhaps the file header gives a clue.