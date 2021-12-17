Not quite sure where the best place for this is, but here goes: Friend of mine has been sent some extremely large SUD audio files, named after a toxic swamp in South Sudan full of snakes and crocodiles. It's a proprietary format created by some proprietary Windows software because the eight million existing formats for this stuff apparently weren't suitable and they had to invent another one. Problem is that they can't be processed on a Mac (preferred platform, although Linux would also do), and Wine isn't proving terribly useful. Does anyone know of anything on a non-Windows system that can work with these files?