MFP printer recomendations . Lease options cost benifit
#293191 5-Jan-2022 11:24
Hi ,

 

 

 

I have a 5yo Kyocera MFP 8025 looking to replace / backup it up with solid small/med Business model max size a3 full color 30ish pages per min 

 

 

 

Are lease options in Nz a fair deal what do they typically include. benefits of these best brands to look at.

 

Were semi rural in Central Otago, so once were out of warranty on one of these there a liability. to ship away for service / repair

 

 

 

in the 4k pricepoint there appear to be HP/Kyocera/Oki

 

 

 

Typical use is paperless office scanning , printing 500pages week in season, odd bit of copying

 

 

 

I have hated the kyocera software from day 1 , and the windows update that broke there driver 6odd months ago has kinda put me off them a bit.

 

 

 

What can ppl recommend

 

 

 

 

  #2844109 6-Jan-2022 09:55
bump

  #2844218 6-Jan-2022 11:51
The main brands for leasing  A3 larger office units with a per page charge are:

 

Konica Minolta, HP, Toshiba, Kyocera - these usually come with onsite servicing, toner included etc - however Central otago could make things interesting - how close to Queenstown? 

 

 

 

A leasing company would probably be happy to arrange a lease to own or standard length lease on the smaller business models, but you would probably be sorting out the toner, consumables your self

 

You say 500 pages in season - how many months? and how many pages out of season?

 

 

 

Whether its a fair deal or not depends on your budget, and how much you value your time at organising replacement toners, consumables etc

 

You can always get quotes from the big boys and see how the numbers stack up

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2844223 6-Jan-2022 12:02
80kms from Queenstown outside of Clyde. 

 

off season use is more scanning than printing down to 100pages per week.

 

so not heavy use but wanting bells and whistles and easy use with reliability.  

 

 

 

Thanks for the main names to get quotes from. As the Kyocera has had some blips in its life and work gets busier I need to hand off the nigly stuff.

 

Like a firmware reset needed, found instuctions off a random forum due to it corrupting itself randomly, took me 2 days to resolve. They always give trouble when your in heavy use.  

 

Toner/Drums and paper jams are all easy fix for us. 

 

 

 

Could you give me a ball park on any cost ranges your aware of. 

 

 

 

 



  #2844655 6-Jan-2022 20:47
We are renting several Canon C357 units for +-$120 a month for 60 months. All services & toner included, we pay for our own paper. I don't know what we get charged for the C5560 in our big office. I think the newer version is the C58xx & for you the smaller C38xx would be of interest as they do A3. I believe for these bigger units, the last 2 digits specify the ppm value. Scan to email, scan to folder, network scan from PC, faxing. They seem very sturdy, the web interface feels more updated than the Konica Minolta web management interfaces I've seen.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

