Hi ,
I have a 5yo Kyocera MFP 8025 looking to replace / backup it up with solid small/med Business model max size a3 full color 30ish pages per min
Are lease options in Nz a fair deal what do they typically include. benefits of these best brands to look at.
Were semi rural in Central Otago, so once were out of warranty on one of these there a liability. to ship away for service / repair
in the 4k pricepoint there appear to be HP/Kyocera/Oki
Typical use is paperless office scanning , printing 500pages week in season, odd bit of copying
I have hated the kyocera software from day 1 , and the windows update that broke there driver 6odd months ago has kinda put me off them a bit.
What can ppl recommend