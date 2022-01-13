Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing LGA-1700 Mounting Kit
Yorkshirekid

#293314 13-Jan-2022 11:06
I've just spent a pretty penny buying parts from PBTech to build a new PC. I have every single component and software required - except a simple mounting kit for the Alder Lake i7 that comes free with the appropriate cooler / mobo / cpu combination. But PBT are out of stock, and so it seems are the rest of NZ and Au. Can any member suggest a quick fix as my current solution is to contact Be Quiet in Germany, Taiwan, USA and the UK and if I manage to find the part it's going to take forever to get here.

Jase2985
  #2849741 13-Jan-2022 11:22
you are missing info here?

 

you have a bequiet cooler and you need the updated adapter to mount it to the new motherboard? but everywhere is out of stock?

 

Quick fix is use the stock cooler if it comes with one, otherwise find a LGA1700 compatible cooler thats in stock somewhere.

Yorkshirekid

  #2849746 13-Jan-2022 11:27
Jase2985:

 

you are missing info here?

 

you have a bequiet cooler and you need the updated adapter to mount it to the new motherboard? but everywhere is out of stock?

 

Quick fix is use the stock cooler if it comes with one, otherwise find a LGA1700 compatible cooler thats in stock somewhere.

 

 

you have a bequiet cooler and you need the updated adapter to mount it to the new motherboard? but everywhere is out of stock?

 

Correct

 

Quick fix won't work as there is no stock cooler. The Silent Loop 2 was my choice cooler (got that already), but I can't mount that without the kit.


Jase2985
  #2849755 13-Jan-2022 11:39
find another cooler with the LGA1700 mount if you cant get the mount kit. or wait for the mount kit from where ever you can get it from.

 

Doesnt look like there are many more options.



GeekRay
  #2849864 13-Jan-2022 12:55
We were in the same boat before Christmas, when I didn't even know we need a particular kit for 12th Gen Intel CPUs/motherboards. 

 

My son ended up ordering multiple kits from different manufacturers, and the fastest one arrived took three weeks. Now he's using Lian Li Galahad with a Arctic Liquid Freezer II set and an EK-AIO LGA1700 kit lying around.

 

Drop me a line if you are interested in any of these that is not being used.

