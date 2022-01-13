Yorkshirekid

I've just spent a pretty penny buying parts from PBTech to build a new PC. I have every single component and software required - except a simple mounting kit for the Alder Lake i7 that comes free with the appropriate cooler / mobo / cpu combination. But PBT are out of stock, and so it seems are the rest of NZ and Au. Can any member suggest a quick fix as my current solution is to contact Be Quiet in Germany, Taiwan, USA and the UK and if I manage to find the part it's going to take forever to get here.