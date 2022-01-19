I have had to phone the Eastern Networks Faults 5 times since August 2021 to get my controlled hot water power restored.

Is that a common fault? Too frequent?

I have had the fault on earlier occasions for several years but did not think to take a note.

I have a Smart meter on my power board. No other meters/boxes. I have 2 phase uncontrolled supply with controlled water supply.

Underground wiring from my house to a pedestal/terminal box on the boundary and possibly where there is a ripple controlled relay.

After one phone call to Eastern Networks I heard the sound of tone pulses on a power device I have so I am assuming ripple control is still used.

I am thinking of asking Eastern Networks to improve the hot water control to my house.

Eastern Networks are quick to indicate that there will be charges if there is a fault found on my property, but no offer of compensation for inconvenience.