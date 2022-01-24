rogercruse

Have you seen posting like this?
Wordle 218 4/6
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Its a Wordle result posting...
Wordle - A daily word game (powerlanguage.co.uk)
The rules are:
The rules are:
Wordle 219 5/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Share copies the blocks etc to the clipboard
I’m 3 days in, wish I’d started sooner. Today required some careful thought
yeah - love it - been playing for a couple of weeks now. Love the emoji charts - they tell a journey :)
Wordle 219 6/6
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛
🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Wordle 219 4/6
⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨
⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Wordle 219 5/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
There is an archive of the old Wordles if you have a few hours to burn :)
https://metzger.media/games/wordle-archive/?levels=select&fbclid=IwAR05je4bSchwC_Sh7hfknSBhSlz6a4dr00TJv7ObtN7w_fQocBTDfHpZsn4
If you're addicted to Wordle, you can get more of it with Word Master, a clone that doesn't have the 'once per day' restriction going on.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
Wordle 219 3/6
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
@CokemonZ:
yeah - love it - been playing for a couple of weeks now. Love the emoji charts - they tell a journey :)
The emoji charts were created by a New Zealander.
I only just realised that there was a "hard mode" you could enable in the settings. : "All revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses"
That would put a cramp on my style. I try and use as many different letters as possible for the first few guesses to find the 5 letters and THEN look for the word.
Can get into trouble though with words that have two of the same letter.
Judging from people's wordle emojis in this thread, some people appear to play "hard mode" automatically... and some do not.
I play hard mode by default, though I don't have it turned on, I just dont reuse a letter that isn't there, and I fit the letters that are there in.
Well that one was a challenge...
Wordle 219 4/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩