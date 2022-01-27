It looks like the back fence of my property was built 600mm inside the boundary, possibly some 20 years ago, and as shown on a council map.

I am guessing that the owner/builder of my property could not contact the owners of the properties to the left of the picture or reach agreement on the erection of a fence.

The owners of the properties to the left of the picture have changed hands several time over the 20 years.

My property is to the right of the picture.

I rearly if ever see the owners of the properties over the fence.

Lower left is a rubbish dump against the fence with rampant convolvulus coming through.

Upper left are some over hanging trees with spikey leaves that also come through the fence and stab us when we are in our garden.

How much cutting and weed spaying can I do around the fence line?

Am I limited in what I can do at the fence line or the boundary? I don't really want to do too much to the nicer ornamental trees of my neighbours.