An antenna for range wont have bandwidth so scanning from 25-520 MHz on something for range is impractical where are something for bandwidth wont give the range.

The police used to be on 150MHz or there abouts for the cars and 470 for the hand held radios if I recall ( been a long time )

The poorper in me would say use an old VHF TV antenna for VHF, point it to the repeater and you should be good ( assuming the signal can be gotten ).

I used to make J pole antenna for 2m and this was great for receiving police in the day.

Something like this is good, but directional.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/radio-equipment/amateur-radio/listing/3441418989?rsqid=23a2d20b8ced4bf59e05c9da45dfd38c-001&bof=M3YtXRjH

Something like this is also good but omni directional.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/radio-equipment/amateur-radio/listing/3446797308?rsqid=23a2d20b8ced4bf59e05c9da45dfd38c-001&bof=M3YtXRjH

I used to love listening on my scanner.

