hello
all of a sudden last night the microwave stopped working so am now looking for a trustable brand / model microwave . any feedback or good models please suggest .
any negative on the 3 in one types ( oven + microwave + air fry , breville has one listed for 850nzd # https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/breville-32l-the-combi-wave-3-in-1-convection-microwave---stainless-steel/N201645.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=CjwKCAiA9aKQBhBREiwAyGP5lX5AXyH_qHUxnLdqWgjs6N8JPwBkVyjzwmHmDLQ16G17JsA9vlYPWRoCSCMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds )
cavity space available is H 32 x D 52 x W 58
thanks for your help in advance : )