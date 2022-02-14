Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please suggest New Microwave for Kitchen
graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


#293796 14-Feb-2022 10:38
hello 


 


 


all of a sudden last night the microwave stopped working so am now looking for a trustable brand / model microwave . any feedback or good models please suggest . 


 


 


any negative on the 3 in one types ( oven + microwave + air fry , breville has one listed for 850nzd # https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/breville-32l-the-combi-wave-3-in-1-convection-microwave---stainless-steel/N201645.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=CjwKCAiA9aKQBhBREiwAyGP5lX5AXyH_qHUxnLdqWgjs6N8JPwBkVyjzwmHmDLQ16G17JsA9vlYPWRoCSCMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds


 


 


cavity space available is H 32 x D 52 x W 58 


 


 


thanks for your help in advance : ) 

 1 | 2
keewee01
1722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2868073 14-Feb-2022 10:40
The last couple of microwaves I've had have been Sharp Carousel microwaves. They last for many, many years.

Handsomedan
4870 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2868077 14-Feb-2022 10:48
We've had a Whirlpool M595 for a very long time. It's been very very good. 

 

I think they were so good, they stopped making them, as they prevented turnover of stock. 

 

This is about all you can get from Whirlpool now: https://www.whirlpool.co.nz/shop/next-generation-whirlpool-crispfry-25l-microwave-mwcf25bk/




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

qwertee
563 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2868104 14-Feb-2022 11:33
Panasonic NN-ST64JW   

 

Has a ' cooling mode' that makes you think why is it still running after you have taken your food out and shut the door.
I suppose that is to allow the electronics and magnetron to cool after use.



shk292
2399 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2868115 14-Feb-2022 11:46
Just a note that you can get the magnetron replaced if that is the problem and it isn't too expensive.  Depends how much you like the microwave

graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


#2868120 14-Feb-2022 11:53
shk292:

 

Just a note that you can get the magnetron replaced if that is the problem and it isn't too expensive.  Depends how much you like the microwave

 

 

 

 

 

 

thank you , i could call a electrician but these days a simple call out can be upwards of $150 + parts extra so say ,  $300 or more total ,  and if i can put a little more and get a new one , then it will serve me longer , thats my thinking behind it  : )   

 

 

 

thank you 

Senecio
1549 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2868122 14-Feb-2022 11:55
Our microwave is only used to reheat left overs, probably twice a week. I would buy the cheapest machine that fits in the space and also fits in with the decor of your kitchen.

timmmay
18595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2868128 14-Feb-2022 12:00
Not Panasonic. The UI is not good, you sometimes have to hit "clear" before you can use it, which is annoying. Also you can't turn the beep off. I'm not a fan of Panasonic, their heating systems are not as good as other brands either.



Lizard1977
1741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2868156 14-Feb-2022 12:43
I bought that Breville 3 in 1 Combiwave so can share my experiences after a couple of months.

 

It is a very nice microwave - I like the rotary dials to control both time and power, and the ability to do this on the fly while it's running.  For example, if you set it going for 2 mins and part way think you need to add some time you can either push the "a bit more" button or just twist the dial and add some extra time.  It also has a soft close door which after two months still hasn't got old.  But maybe that's just me. :)

 

I have played with the food menu a few times but still haven't really got comfortable with it.  For instance, you can go into the Meat menu, into the chicken menu, and it will set the power and time based on the weight of what you are cooking, but I haven't found this to be particularly reliable.  Part of it is that the weights are set for specific increments, and sometimes that doesn't work. While it doubles as a convection oven, I've preferred to use my full size oven for that.

 

I was particularly interested in the air fryer function, and saw videos on YT that showed it working well.  I've never had an air fryer so don't have any experiences to directly compare, but I was decidedly underwhelmed by the air fryer function.  People claimed chips were amazing, but both shoestrings and crinkle cut came out either soggy or dried out.  Again, I get better results using a full size oven.  It does an okay job cooking frozen chicken pieces (such as the Tegel Nashville chicken pieces), but I wouldn't say it's much faster or better than what I can do with my full size oven.  Maybe I need to experiment more or give it more time, but I don't know that I care enough to run different configurations just to use it.

 

One thing it does really well is to soften butter.  I did some baking yesterday and it softened butter nicely without melting it.  Again, the catch is that you need to soften a minimum amount (I think it's 200g?) which may be more than you need.  There's a melt chocolate function but I haven't used that one yet - I expect it will be the same as the butter option.

 

As a microwave, it's pretty decent, but my experience suggests that it's oversold as a combination device.  POssibly someone with more time on their hands can get more out of it, but with my full-size oven right underneath it, and a rapid heat function that gets up to temp in a few minutes, the Breville is really just an expensive microwave right now.

 

It's pretty easy to clean (it's still shiny and clean after two months), but if you got splatters on the ceiling and didn't clean it straightaway it might cause problems for the oven element there.

 

I paid $579 which is expensive in my book.  I definitely wouldn't pay the retail price of over $800.  If you're not expecting much from the air fryer and oven functions, and just want a really nice looking and competent microwave, then it's worth it (but only at a steep discount). 

graham007

186 posts

Master Geek


#2868158 14-Feb-2022 12:46
thats a nice feedback indeed , thanks so much for your kind help and write up , appreciate your effort. i think your comments on the additional function is quite valid - thats what i was worried about. 

Dingbatt
5874 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2868159 14-Feb-2022 12:57
Having got a 3-in-1 previously and using the other two functions approximately zero times we replaced it with a plain microwave when it crapped out. Was a Smeg. Don’t buy a Smeg.

 

We went for a simple Panasonic microwave, but one without a turntable. The advantages of being able to put odd shaped containers in it (no requirement to ensure clearance to rotate) and it being super easy to clean outweigh any limitations (imo).




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

bazzer
3404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2868167 14-Feb-2022 13:04
timmmay:

 

Not Panasonic. The UI is not good, you sometimes have to hit "clear" before you can use it, which is annoying. Also you can't turn the beep off. I'm not a fan of Panasonic, their heating systems are not as good as other brands either.

 

 

I like our Panasonic. 🤷‍♂️ I like the inverter technology that means low power cooking is actually low power cooking. I think some other brands have that too.

jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2868169 14-Feb-2022 13:06
If it’s of any interest to you, of the 19 models that Consumer recommends, six are Panasonic and four are LG.

 

I’m really happy with the LG we bought back in 2020 (as discussed on this thread) and would look to purchase the same brand again next time, though would note our model is fairly large so may not fit in your space (especially if you’re keen on observing the recommended cavity size).

 

Edit: Agree with post above supporting inverter microwaves - I’d only ever buy an inverter model. Personally, I wouldn’t look to a Panasonic as long as they continue to not have one-touch start (not sure if this is still the case), but other brands like LG and Sharp do make inverter microwaves.

insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2868188 14-Feb-2022 13:25
bazzer:

 

timmmay:

 

Not Panasonic. The UI is not good, you sometimes have to hit "clear" before you can use it, which is annoying. Also you can't turn the beep off. I'm not a fan of Panasonic, their heating systems are not as good as other brands either.

 

 

I like our Panasonic. 🤷‍♂️ I like the inverter technology that means low power cooking is actually low power cooking. I think some other brands have that too.

 

 

 

 

I have a 32L Panasonic Inverter one, similar to the Model: NN-ST67JSQPQ. About 10 years old and looks brand new. Has a great interface, possibly one of the best I've ever used - no need to hit cancel unless someone just before you has popped the door before it's done and left time on the timer.

It does do that annoying cool down fan thing which remains on until all it's bits are cooled down if it gets hot and bothered (Or you can just leave the door open to bypass it)

allio
770 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2868235 14-Feb-2022 14:52
jonathan18:

 

Personally, I wouldn’t look to a Panasonic as long as they continue to not have one-touch start (not sure if this is still the case)

 

 

I've had a Panasonic microwave for the last ten years or so. I miss one-touch start every single time I use it.

darthmeow
96 posts

Master Geek


  #2868236 14-Feb-2022 14:53
Have a panasonic here. It's fine. UI not exactly great but it does the job of reheating the odd bit of leftovers. Never actually used it to cook a meal as I tend to go the old fashioned way rather than using the food tv.

 1 | 2
