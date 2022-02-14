I bought that Breville 3 in 1 Combiwave so can share my experiences after a couple of months.

It is a very nice microwave - I like the rotary dials to control both time and power, and the ability to do this on the fly while it's running. For example, if you set it going for 2 mins and part way think you need to add some time you can either push the "a bit more" button or just twist the dial and add some extra time. It also has a soft close door which after two months still hasn't got old. But maybe that's just me. :)

I have played with the food menu a few times but still haven't really got comfortable with it. For instance, you can go into the Meat menu, into the chicken menu, and it will set the power and time based on the weight of what you are cooking, but I haven't found this to be particularly reliable. Part of it is that the weights are set for specific increments, and sometimes that doesn't work. While it doubles as a convection oven, I've preferred to use my full size oven for that.

I was particularly interested in the air fryer function, and saw videos on YT that showed it working well. I've never had an air fryer so don't have any experiences to directly compare, but I was decidedly underwhelmed by the air fryer function. People claimed chips were amazing, but both shoestrings and crinkle cut came out either soggy or dried out. Again, I get better results using a full size oven. It does an okay job cooking frozen chicken pieces (such as the Tegel Nashville chicken pieces), but I wouldn't say it's much faster or better than what I can do with my full size oven. Maybe I need to experiment more or give it more time, but I don't know that I care enough to run different configurations just to use it.

One thing it does really well is to soften butter. I did some baking yesterday and it softened butter nicely without melting it. Again, the catch is that you need to soften a minimum amount (I think it's 200g?) which may be more than you need. There's a melt chocolate function but I haven't used that one yet - I expect it will be the same as the butter option.

As a microwave, it's pretty decent, but my experience suggests that it's oversold as a combination device. POssibly someone with more time on their hands can get more out of it, but with my full-size oven right underneath it, and a rapid heat function that gets up to temp in a few minutes, the Breville is really just an expensive microwave right now.

It's pretty easy to clean (it's still shiny and clean after two months), but if you got splatters on the ceiling and didn't clean it straightaway it might cause problems for the oven element there.

I paid $579 which is expensive in my book. I definitely wouldn't pay the retail price of over $800. If you're not expecting much from the air fryer and oven functions, and just want a really nice looking and competent microwave, then it's worth it (but only at a steep discount).