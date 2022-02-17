Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
In the BNZ Exchange Rates, does anyone know why there isn't any info beside the China category? screenshot attached.
NglButiLoveTechnolog

49 posts

Geek


#293854 17-Feb-2022 13:15
Send private message

I'm wanting to send some money overseas to my family members in China, Guangzhou but want to know the currency first. Upon checking BNZ exchange rates section, it doesn't display any currency info for China..

 

 

Thanks

Handsomedan
4875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870322 17-Feb-2022 13:16
It's probably price on application (for some reason)




NglButiLoveTechnolog

49 posts

Geek


  #2870324 17-Feb-2022 13:20
Handsomedan:

 

It's probably price on application (for some reason)

 

 

Hey, thanks for coming by. Can you explain that with a little more detail? i'm still new to sending money overseas

Handsomedan
4875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2870331 17-Feb-2022 13:32
NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

Handsomedan:

 

It's probably price on application (for some reason)

 

 

Hey, thanks for coming by. Can you explain that with a little more detail? i'm still new to sending money overseas

 

 

It'll either be a volatile or restricted currency, so you'd need to contact the bank to get a price for sending that currency (if you're even able to send it at all). 

 

CNY/CNH have always been ...interesting. 

 

CNY/CNH have always been ...interesting. 




