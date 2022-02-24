Just in case you are not aware Fast Lane are offering free Google Cloud labs, with a code GCP-LABS

According to the comments on the site, you can purchase up to 10 classes at a time and they should all be free with the use of the code above.

It integrates into the Qwiklabs platform, with hundreds of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs including temporary credentials to actual cloud resources using the real thing.

Promotional time period until April 30, 2022,

Use the following voucher: GCP-LABS

I have enrolled in a number of the training modules and they look good.

Not a promotion for anyone - just thought it might be of use for some geeks here.

Link is :https://www.fastlane.live/ww_en/e-learnings/vendor-technology/google.html?p=2