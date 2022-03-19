Has anyone had experience returning a faulty CPU under warranty and being required to return the cooler before a refund is processed?

I am in this position currently. I have returned an AMD Ryzen 7 3800x that is completely dead, before the retailer will process a refund they want the stock cooler returned.

I'm not sure I have it any more as I was using an aftermarket cooler so returning it will be difficult.

I feel like returning the cooler is being used as an excuse to deny a refund rather than it having any value to them.

Thanks