Desktop computing Return faulty CPU with cooler?
adamrnz

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295297 19-Mar-2022 17:45
Has anyone had experience returning a faulty CPU under warranty and being required to return the cooler before a refund is processed?

 

I am in this position currently.  I have returned an AMD Ryzen 7 3800x that is completely dead, before the retailer will process a refund they want the stock cooler returned. 

 

I'm not sure I have it any more as I was using an aftermarket cooler so returning it will be difficult.

 

I feel like returning the cooler is being used as an excuse to deny a refund rather than it having any value to them.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2888816 19-Mar-2022 18:25
I feel there is pertinent information missing from your post.

 

You seem to be confusing warranties and returns. Warranties don't imply any right of refund. Did you get an RMA?

 

The retailer is not obligated to accept the item for return, but they are obligated to provide resolution under the Consumer Guarantees Act if the item is faulty. How they address the claim is at their discretion (repair, replace or refund). If you've unilaterally returned the item and expect a refund, then their demand is reasonable, because they are accommodating your request, even though they don't have to. If they've verified the fault and offered a refund as a resolution, then no, it's not really reasonable on a 2+ year old CPU. Somehow, I just can't see them offering a refund on a faulty CPU unless it was DOA or died shortly after install, but even then you need a CPU to make a usable computer, so refunds would not be usual in this situation.

adamrnz

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2888818 19-Mar-2022 18:38
Thanks for the reply,  Yes, I got an RMA. 

 

The CPU has a 3 year warranty and as far as I can tell they are offering me a refund if I can return the cooler.

 

"Can you please also send the factory cooler back to us for refund due to we don’t have any stock."

 

 

neb

neb
6285 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2888835 19-Mar-2022 20:25
adamrnz:

"Can you please also send the factory cooler back to us for refund due to we don’t have any stock."

 

 

They've obviously planning to refurb the dead CPU and then on-sell it along with the cooler...



Delphinus
592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2888844 19-Mar-2022 22:34
adamrnz:

 

The CPU has a 3 year warranty and as far as I can tell they are offering me a refund if I can return the cooler.

 

"Can you please also send the factory cooler back to us for refund due to we don’t have any stock."

 

 

I feel that is reasonable for a refund.

 

If you were just getting another CPU as a replacement then probably wouldn't need the cooler.

