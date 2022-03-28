Go the Bridge Blacks.
Perhaps some extra info. As in which sport's world cup is being referred to in the title.
Perhaps some extra info. As in which sport's world cup is being referred to in the title.
It's Bridge, the card game. I left it off the title because it's a sport in which we do rather well, certainly acheiving well above our relative size, but there is almost no appreciation of that in the country.
After a loss to Hungary and a win against Hong Kong, we have dropped back to 6th, still well placed to make the knockout rounds.
Should have posted in the sports forum
Stu: Moved to the correct (well, more appropriate) sub-forum.
Also fixed the subject. Trying to trick people into clicking into the thread using a vague subject isn't going to make many suddenly appreciate Bridge.
Correct - except that bridge is not a sport.
@eracode: Correct - except that bridge is not a sport.
Regardless of your views, "Sport" is a far more appropriate sub-forum than "Off Topic". You don't have to comment, regardless. If this topic isn't your cup of tea, please find one that is and comment there instead.
Stu:
@eracode: Correct - except that bridge is not a sport.
Regardless of your views, "Sport" is a far more appropriate sub-forum than "Off Topic". You don't have to comment, regardless. If this topic isn't your cup of tea, please find one that is and comment there instead.
Sure, the new location is better than Off Topic but it was more the admitted deliberate trickery of the original thread title that got me.
My comment on the sportiness was based on this, which is surely worth debating:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-41762824
