Hey guys,

I was just wondering, any here got experiences with 'Bank of China (New Zealand) Auckland Limited' and their reliability? Wanting to use this them to send birthday money to my relative in China because Bank of China is a big bank company in China and my relative from China also uses Bank of China as their main bank so I think the process would be easy. Also, some people in Auckland advise that their rates are low and their fees low too for sending money

P.s. relative birthday is coming up and i usually buy them clothes and gifts as birthday present but with the China online stores being unavailable, wanting to instead send money to relative.

Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks.