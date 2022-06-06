Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicChristchurch power plans that don't limit hot water heating?
avocados

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296303 6-Jun-2022 16:42
Sorry if this is in the wrong forum - wasn't sure where else to post.

 

Can somebody recommend a power plan in Christchurch that doesn't excessively limit hot water heating?

 

For the last year and a half, my hot water has only been heated for a few hours in the night, and not at all during the day. I understand that this is cheaper than heating water all day, but I am in a rental so can't get a better hot water cylinder/ insulation, and I am sick of the water being cold by mid-afternoon. I would rather pay more and be able to have showers in the evening. 

Spyware
2968 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2923269 6-Jun-2022 16:46
You simply have an electrician install a switch so that you can manually switch the cylinder to Economy 24 or Controlled Night at will.

 

Note: This may not be allowed if you don't have a night store heater.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

nickb800
2621 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2923274 6-Jun-2022 17:06
It's just your ripple control relay configuration. It will be the same with any retailer.
Call your retailer and ask for a different tariff option. There's a common option that gives you like 20 hours heating per day which is normally heaps. Should cost around $200 and will involve a visit from a meter installer (which the retailer will arrange)

avocados

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2923275 6-Jun-2022 17:09
Is there a way I can modify it myself? $200 is pretty steep, and I never asked for it to be like this. It has been like this for the entire year and a half that I have been here and it's awful. 



tweake
14 posts

Geek


  #2923276 6-Jun-2022 17:09
got a thermometer? check what temp the water is actually getting to. it may be someone has installed a small element or its a dual element and one half has failed.

 

it may simply not getting hot enough during the time the power is on. a sparky could measure the current draw. obviously check that the thermostat is set correctly.

 

the water should not be getting that cold in that short of time even with a old cylinder. 

 

 

avocados

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2923277 6-Jun-2022 17:13
Interestingly, the water actually does seem quite hot first thing in the morning. It just seems to cool very quickly. Especially if I use hot water to do the dishes in the morning (i.e. one small sink worth of hot water), the rest of the water then cools even faster. Could it actually be putting cold water in and cooling the remaining water immediately? 

nickb800
2621 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2923282 6-Jun-2022 17:28
avocados:

Is there a way I can modify it myself? $200 is pretty steep, and I never asked for it to be like this. It has been like this for the entire year and a half that I have been here and it's awful. 


Someone will have paid that to have it configured that way, perhaps a previous tenant.
Assuming it's ripple control then there's nothing you can DIY at all - it's dangerous, there's a tamper seal, and there's programming involved.

You could share some photos of your meter box to help confirm. And confirm what tariffs are on your power bill

Spyware
2968 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2923283 6-Jun-2022 17:51
Choice is Economy 24 for both water and other or as I stated above. Ripple control still applies but cylinder will be charged at Economy 24 rather than Controlled Night.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

