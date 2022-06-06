Sorry if this is in the wrong forum - wasn't sure where else to post.

Can somebody recommend a power plan in Christchurch that doesn't excessively limit hot water heating?

For the last year and a half, my hot water has only been heated for a few hours in the night, and not at all during the day. I understand that this is cheaper than heating water all day, but I am in a rental so can't get a better hot water cylinder/ insulation, and I am sick of the water being cold by mid-afternoon. I would rather pay more and be able to have showers in the evening.