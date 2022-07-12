turtleattacks

Hi all,



I own a certain small website that helps users identify salaries on Seek and on the website, it contains my Linkedin profile.



I'm noticing that once or twice a week, I'm getting Linkedin connection invites from unknown, seemly fake profiles of Asian ladies - mainly from the US.



Is this some sort of new scam? Will they try to sell me their new cryptocurrency ICO if I confirm the connection?

I've attached some examples below and have edited out their faces and names in case they are genuine people.

https://imgur.com/a/xUqNt65

Is anyone getting this sort of connection requests?