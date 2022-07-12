Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSocial networks, social media, and toolsAnyone else finding strange and unrelated Linkedin connection invites from (fake) Asian ladies from the States?
turtleattacks

460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#298745 12-Jul-2022 18:14
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, 



I own a certain small website that helps users identify salaries on Seek and on the website, it contains my Linkedin profile. 

I'm noticing that once or twice a week, I'm getting Linkedin connection invites from unknown, seemly fake profiles of Asian ladies - mainly from the US.  

Is this some sort of new scam? Will they try to sell me their new cryptocurrency ICO if I confirm the connection? 


I've attached some examples below and have edited out their faces and names in case they are genuine people. 


 


https://imgur.com/a/xUqNt65


 


Is anyone getting this sort of connection requests?

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11946 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941319 12-Jul-2022 19:14
Send private message quote this post

Scam/fake profiles were one reason I bailed from LinkedIn, along with the fact one certain NZ company thinks its ok to add you, and then book you for sales appointments without even asking.

 

Its become the wild west, even worse than Facebook to a degree.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74017 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941320 12-Jul-2022 19:14
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to the world of love scammers.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 