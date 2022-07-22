I finally decided to press "1" for a "Visa" call today and recorded it.
Anyone got any fun recordings with these guys....... file is a MP3.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1buyU_UxyjhjfagTZN5joiC2j4SoHLRBr/view?usp=sharing
I finally decided to press "1" for a "Visa" call today and recorded it.
Anyone got any fun recordings with these guys....... file is a MP3.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1buyU_UxyjhjfagTZN5joiC2j4SoHLRBr/view?usp=sharing
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Nice. The last time I pressed '1' as well.
The last couple of scam calls I have tried a different tack. Assuming India is a religious / spiritual place, I ask the phone operators how they can do this all day and then go to temple with a clear conscience.
So far I've had a 'eff off' and a 'go to hell' so I think it's working :-)
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
Keep listening for the post-call comment.
We are so sick of these Visa security muppet calls that we have bought a Spark CallScreen phone system.
Should help cut back on all the real estate and religious callers as well I hope.
im kind of guessing here but i might be wrong but i dont think James Williams is his real name.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
I'm waiting for his doppelganger William James to call.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram