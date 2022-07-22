Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Visa security muppets scam

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11963 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298866 22-Jul-2022 15:37
I finally decided to press "1" for a "Visa" call today and recorded it.

 

Anyone got any fun recordings with these guys.......   file is a MP3.

 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1buyU_UxyjhjfagTZN5joiC2j4SoHLRBr/view?usp=sharing

 

 




elpenguino
2459 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2945400 22-Jul-2022 15:59
Nice. The last time I pressed '1' as well. 

 

The last couple of scam calls I have tried a different tack. Assuming India is a religious / spiritual place, I ask the phone operators how they can do this all day and then go to temple with a clear conscience.

 

So far I've had a 'eff off' and a 'go to hell' so I think it's working :-)




Linux
9040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945427 22-Jul-2022 16:38
I had a call the other day and pressed 1 to troll them

SirHumphreyAppleby
1977 posts

Uber Geek


  #2945429 22-Jul-2022 16:47
Keep listening for the post-call comment.



Reanalyse
202 posts

Master Geek


  #2945470 22-Jul-2022 19:08
We are so sick of these Visa security muppet calls that we have bought a Spark CallScreen phone system.

 

Should help cut back on all the real estate and religious callers as well I hope. 

vexxxboy
3845 posts

Uber Geek


  #2945472 22-Jul-2022 19:28
im kind of guessing here but i might be wrong but i dont think James Williams is his real name.




xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11963 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945476 22-Jul-2022 20:21
I'm waiting for his doppelganger William James to call.

 

 




