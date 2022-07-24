The Casa has a barely-ever-used patch of lawn that currently has a satsuma plum tree at one end and that varies from soggy and wet (winter) to dry and cracked (summer) and so isn't really used for anything. Because of this I was thinking of adding a second plum tree to double the yield, but satsuma trees are a bit hard to find and quite pricey when you do find them. There are about a million other varieties available, can anyone suggest something that's more or less a satsuma but under another name? There's a variety called Billington which looks fairly close but fruits much earlier, it'd be nice if they were interchangeable because Billington fruits 1-2 months before the satsuma will so there'd be an ongoing supply over a period of a month or two.