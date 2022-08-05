

Interesting analysis.



What I’ve learned over the years is that no matter what I think or believe, there will always be someone with an opposing view trying to push their own view or agenda, therefore it’s a waste of energy arguing or getting angry.



I've found its best to have the confidence to stick to your own beliefs without brandishing a stick at the ones opposing them and spend the energy on something constructive.



IMHO, black, white, beige or yellow, we are each indigenous people of some place or other on this planet.