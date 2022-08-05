Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicWhat's the deal with woke and cancel culture in NZ???
#299042 5-Aug-2022 14:49
The woke religion's strong here. 

 

 

 

Wakrak
  #2951033 5-Aug-2022 14:59
Okay... What topics would you like to talk about? 

 

Randomly plonking a poster in here doesn't help much.

lurker
  #2951036 5-Aug-2022 15:04
I'm a bit old and find that most of this stuff relates to the internet and social media - in the real world most of this stuff never comes up, or maybe I just lead a boring life

jonathan18
  #2951037 5-Aug-2022 15:05
@Woman: Given you appear to be making some politically charged point, perhaps better located in the politics thread?

 

(Also, you reference NZ, but you appear to be US-based?)



Woman

  #2951040 5-Aug-2022 15:07
I actually have an issue with all the topics, but I have a particular issue with the notions that words are equated with "violence" and that diversity of thought (being staunchly Eurocentric as a woman who's partly "colored/multiracial") and ensuing expressions (when asked explicit questions requiring responses) are unwelcome. I don't want to go any further into it, because I've just engaged the services of a lawyer to investigate an issue involving potential discrimination of me in a certain space.  

lxsw20
  #2951041 5-Aug-2022 15:09
Nothing good can come from this thread. 

Woman

  #2951042 5-Aug-2022 15:10
jonathan18:

 

@Woman: Given you appear to be making some politically charged point, perhaps better located in the politics thread?

 

(Also, you reference NZ, but you appear to be US-based?)

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I'm unwilling to undergo the ID verification process to post a political question, but if I have to, I will. I am NZ based (and I'm also a partly indigenous NZer). 

Woman

  #2951043 5-Aug-2022 15:10
lxsw20:

 

Nothing good can come from this thread. 

 

 


Well, you'd think that civil discourse was possible in a so-called civilized society, but it seems not, eh? SMDH.



elpenguino
  #2951052 5-Aug-2022 15:33
Welcome to GZ. 

 

You've got a bit of US focussed propaganda there. Are you going to give us NZ based examples for discussion?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Eva888
  #2951057 5-Aug-2022 15:53
Interesting analysis.

What I’ve learned over the years is that no matter what I think or believe, there will always be someone with an opposing view trying to push their own view or agenda, therefore it’s a waste of energy arguing or getting angry.

I've found its best to have the confidence to stick to your own beliefs without brandishing a stick at the ones opposing them and spend the energy on something constructive.

IMHO, black, white, beige or yellow, we are each indigenous people of some place or other on this planet.

wratterus
  #2951058 5-Aug-2022 15:56
This is the PC BS that makes me want to leave NZ. Its insufferable. However I'm not sure anywhere else is any better. Maybe Iceland?

Woman

  #2951059 5-Aug-2022 15:57
elpenguino:

 

Welcome to GZ. 

 

You've got a bit of US focussed propaganda there. Are you going to give us NZ based examples for discussion?

 

 

 

 

Hi. Thanks for the welcome. I don't think it's propaganda, but in answering your question, I was first ostracized then "dismissed" from an environment because:

 

 

 

1) I repeatedly rejected the claims of a "senior" who attempted to define me as a "marginalized" and "oppressed" person due to my race and biological sex, and;

 

2) My comprehensive response to an exercise's explicit question asking to describe my thoughts on values and identity apparently revealed to them that my "thoughts" went against the ethos of the collective and as a consequence, allegedly caused distress (which could lead to "psychological trauma") to fellow members of the group. 

 

Nothing in my response was malicious, felonious/criminal, inciteful, or hateful and I also didn't target an individual or group of people. I simply challenged ideologies by expressing that I'm pro west, and that I strongly support and advocate social cohesion while rejecting contentions that NZ's colonial history coupled with the claim that an evil, oppressive, white patriarchy exists, which has apparently had direct adverse effects on me (as a marginalized and oppressed WoC). 

Geektastic
  #2951061 5-Aug-2022 16:03
I am staying away from this one! It will probably cause my BP to hit dangerous levels and send me to the FUG Danger Zone real quick!





Woman

  #2951062 5-Aug-2022 16:04
wratterus:

 

This is the PC BS that makes me want to leave NZ. Its insufferable. However I'm not sure anywhere else is any better. Maybe Iceland?

 

 

 

 

Oh, hello again! 🙂 I thought I recognized your username. It totally is! I've been back less than a year and I'm ready to GTFO here. LOL. Although, I wouldn't wanna go to Iceland, it's too egalitarian for me. 😂

