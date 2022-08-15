Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
is PCR test free in NZ? Asking because I've been advised it isn't free and cost $$$
NglButiLoveTechnolog

Geek


#299143 15-Aug-2022 10:03
I'm wondering whether PCR tests are free or not? was told by the practice nurses that NZ laws have recently changed and now PCR tests cost money... is this true? I returned from a days trip to Christchurch and came back not feeling well so I tested myself with RAT test and got a negative. however, for reassurance and safety for the NZ community and also still didn't feel well, I want a PCR Test done for confirmation so I called local medical centre and they advised they charge for PCR test now... really confused

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2954754 15-Aug-2022 10:07
I'm guessing ti depends on why you want/need a PCR test?

 

MoH say 

 

"Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests: PCRs are still being used in some situations. Results take between 2 and 5 days. PCR tests detect all COVID-19 variants."

 

https://covid19.govt.nz/testing-and-tracing/covid-19-testing/how-to-get-a-covid-19-test/#types-of-tests

 

But, travel tests have never been free, 

Quinny
Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2954755 15-Aug-2022 10:08
I "think" pre-departure you pay, RAT free, and if the doctor requests free. 

 

https://covid19.govt.nz/testing-and-tracing/covid-19-testing/how-to-get-a-covid-19-test/

NglButiLoveTechnolog

Geek


  #2954759 15-Aug-2022 10:11
I returned from a days trip to Christchurch and came back not feeling well so I tested myself with RAT test and got a negative. however, for reassurance and safety for the NZ community and also still didn't feel well, I want a PCR Test done for confirmation so I called local medical centre and they advised they charge for PCR test now... really confused



wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2954760 15-Aug-2022 10:15
Wait a day or two and do anther RAT,

 

You will unlikely get a free PCR without a medical recommendation, 

NglButiLoveTechnolog

Geek


  #2954762 15-Aug-2022 10:17
okay sounds great. Thanks for the advice


Eva888
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2954763 15-Aug-2022 10:21
I would call Healthline if concerned and follow their advice. They are very helpful and can talk you through the options.

