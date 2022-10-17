Like many here, I have parents with an old all in one pc (? HP) which is fine to surf but not much more.



I've started recording more video in 4k (25/50) on my galaxy 21u or an old gopro 6 of the kids but my parents pc can't play these files.



Previously I would re encode to 1080 but can't be bothered as much now. Have also dabbled with uploading to private you tube channel and letting them watch there but internet a little slow.



So what should I look at chipset cpu/grafix wise so my parents can play these video files natively?



Extra points for pointing me in direction of all in one or if I get separates a good video monitor too.



Thanks all.



A.

