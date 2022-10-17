Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicSpec for new parent pc, must play 4k phone, gopro files
afe66

2952 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#301934 17-Oct-2022 10:57
Send private message

Like many here, I have parents with an old all in one pc (? HP) which is fine to surf but not much more.

I've started recording more video in 4k (25/50) on my galaxy 21u or an old gopro 6 of the kids but my parents pc can't play these files.

Previously I would re encode to 1080 but can't be bothered as much now. Have also dabbled with uploading to private you tube channel and letting them watch there but internet a little slow.

So what should I look at chipset cpu/grafix wise so my parents can play these video files natively?

Extra points for pointing me in direction of all in one or if I get separates a good video monitor too.

Thanks all.

A.

Lias
4958 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2983652 17-Oct-2022 11:48
Send private message quote this post

I personally dislike AIO's because you are basically paying for a non portable laptop, but literally anything with a half decent modern GPU should be fine.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKALEN27501/Lenovo-IdeaCentre-AIO-5-27IOB6-27-QHD-Intel-i5-114

 

That for instance has an RTX 3050




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

