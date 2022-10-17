Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topicCar parts software
David321

246 posts

Master Geek


#301938 17-Oct-2022 13:23
Hi all,

 

 

 

I've always been a little curious about the software auto service providers use to get the correct parts for their customers cars, and now that I am buying parts online I am more curious about it as it would be quite handy.

 

A few examples just recently-

 

An automotive Air Con servicer could find out what cabin filter I needed for my car just from the number plate. 

 

Repco can also get all sorts of information on parts on their computers with just a rego plate number.

 

Even james bull and other lock smiths can order the correct frequency transponder keys (FOBS) with a rego plate.

 

 

 

Is it likely this is available online, or perhaps it is a subscription based software? 

 

 

 

Curious if anyone knows a bit more about this stuff.

 

 

 

Thanks,




_David_

GV27
4456 posts

Uber Geek


  #2983737 17-Oct-2022 13:30
Partmaster would be a start.

 

The SCA website has this functionality too, I think?

RunningMan
7159 posts

Uber Geek


  #2983905 17-Oct-2022 15:04
I think most use Autoinfo as a back end.

