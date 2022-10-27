Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicVery High Water Pressure
ronw

1205 posts

Uber Geek


#302085 27-Oct-2022 15:15
Send private message quote this post

A recent visit from a plumber to cure a shower leak and after he went the shower seemed very powerful to the extent the shower tray can fill up during a normal shower and you are standing in several inches of water. I have tried to decrease the cold water using the valve behind the shower wall but it seems to have little effect. Should I use the reduction washers sent out some years ago from the Council Water and if so where should I put them at the top of the flexible shower pipe or down at the shower head? Or should I just live with the high-pressure shower which in some cases is very  nice




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic
floydbloke
2893 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2988846 27-Oct-2022 16:07
Send private message quote this post

Have you checked your drain, sounds like it might be clogged.




I've joined a carpenters course.  Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
ronw

1205 posts

Uber Geek


  #2988854 27-Oct-2022 16:43
Send private message quote this post

Yes, Drain is fine. You can tell when you get in the shower that the pressure is much higher than normal. Sure wakes one up in the morning. The water bill has increased quite a bit as well. I am more worried about the wastage of water and of course the cost. We are on a high pressure system and when the plumber replaced the valve assembly the increased pressure was notable. I thought if I reduced the flow on the cold water valve it would ease it off but it doesn't seem to.




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

k1w1k1d
1039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2988857 27-Oct-2022 16:49
Send private message quote this post

First step if having an issue after any repair is to contact the repairer for advice.

 

There may be a valid reason that the water pressure seems higher, eg the shower may have been originally installed incorrectly and the plumber has rectified this?

 

As advised, it might be a good idea to check the drain.



DonH
187 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2988863 27-Oct-2022 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Reduction washers should go at the top of the hose, not down by the shower head. If you get it wrong you'll burst the hose...

 

It's quite common for a pressure reducing valve to be fitted in the inlet to the house in high pressure areas. It might jam open if the water has been turned off to do a repair. Do you notice higher pressure at the other taps in the house?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 