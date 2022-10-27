A recent visit from a plumber to cure a shower leak and after he went the shower seemed very powerful to the extent the shower tray can fill up during a normal shower and you are standing in several inches of water. I have tried to decrease the cold water using the valve behind the shower wall but it seems to have little effect. Should I use the reduction washers sent out some years ago from the Council Water and if so where should I put them at the top of the flexible shower pipe or down at the shower head? Or should I just live with the high-pressure shower which in some cases is very nice