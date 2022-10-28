Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicOpinions on Vacuum Robot - CGA or not?
E3xtc

#302095 28-Oct-2022 10:39
Hello, 

 

Our Deebot robot vacuum cleaner is experiencing challenges in life where it appears one of its wheels/motor is not working, so it goes around in circles getting confused about life. 

 

We purchased it (purchased from Godfreys) in May 2021, so about 18 months. If I take this in to get repaired and assuming something has failed and its not something of my own making that has caused the failure (eg a hair tie or something similar wrapped around the mechanism) is this something that would/should be covered by CGA? 

 

I would like to think that a $700 vacuum would last longer than this, so my initial impression would be that it should be, but keen to hear others opinions. 

 

Thanks in advance for your insight/opinions

gehenna
  #2989088 28-Oct-2022 10:42
Definitely within its reasonable lifespan to claim

Senecio
  #2989089 28-Oct-2022 10:45
This page on Cosumer NZ is always a good place to start to gather information on reasonable appliance life expentancy when pursuing a CGA claim.

 

https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/appliance-life-expectancy

 

Whilst they don't specifically reference robot vacuums you could use the 5yrs they have for stick or handheld vacuums as they are battery powered opposed to a corded vacuum.

E3xtc

  #2989093 28-Oct-2022 10:56
Oh good call on the Consumer reference. Thank you!

 

Appreciate the thoughts/ideas!



robjg63
  #2989143 28-Oct-2022 11:08
There are plenty of videos on youtube if you put "Deebot circles" into youtube.

 

I agree with the other comments that it should still have a warranty - but have to checked if any of those videos are useful?

 

I wouldn't try pulling it apart if you are contemplating taking it back though - That usually voids any warranty.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2989209 28-Oct-2022 12:29
E3xtc:

 

... something of my own making that has caused the failure (eg a hair tie or something similar wrapped around the mechanism) ...

 

 

Even if that was the cause I don't think it would allow them to avoid CGA. Otherwise you would have to sweep the floor each time before the vac starts its process, to make sure there's no foreign objects. Then what would be the point?




