Hello,

Our Deebot robot vacuum cleaner is experiencing challenges in life where it appears one of its wheels/motor is not working, so it goes around in circles getting confused about life.

We purchased it (purchased from Godfreys) in May 2021, so about 18 months. If I take this in to get repaired and assuming something has failed and its not something of my own making that has caused the failure (eg a hair tie or something similar wrapped around the mechanism) is this something that would/should be covered by CGA?

I would like to think that a $700 vacuum would last longer than this, so my initial impression would be that it should be, but keen to hear others opinions.

Thanks in advance for your insight/opinions