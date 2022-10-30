Hi GZ,

Bit of an odd request, but does anyone happen to know if any low profile USB-A switched adapters exist? My Google-fu has run out, and I can't find anything except for the short cables with a bulky switch in the middle (see pic below).



Ideally the type of thing I'm trying to find would have a USB-A male plug, an on/off switch, and a USB-A female socket all within the same small housing (no cables). It's really no biggie if nothing like this exists, but I'm surprised there's nothing out there, especially on Aliexpress. It's just to switch USB power on/off.