Sorry I thought we had a house and home type sub thread.

Anyway, we were just going to buy something small for the bedroom. We have HRV and the house is double glazed. We were considering the Panasonic unit that goes with HRV for ducted cooling/heat, similar to the Mitsubishi unit that goes with that other brand of air filtering. But they are $8k. Which if we were looking to invest in the house we would prob go that way.

But for not we just need somebody to give us a cheap option to fix our main room and some not so cheap options to fix our cooling dliemma if we decide to stay here.

Is Oxyair the bext people to speak to?

Any recommendations much appreciated.