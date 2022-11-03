Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Recommendations for Air Conditioning expert in Auck ?
TeaLeaf

#302163 3-Nov-2022 16:37
Sorry I thought we had a house and home type sub thread.

 

Anyway, we were just going to buy something small for the bedroom. We have HRV and the house is double glazed. We were considering the Panasonic unit that goes with HRV for ducted cooling/heat, similar to the Mitsubishi unit that goes with that other brand of air filtering. But they are $8k. Which if we were looking to invest in the house we  would prob go that way.

 

But for not we just need somebody to give us a cheap option to fix our main room and some not so cheap options to fix our cooling dliemma if we decide to stay here. 

 

Is Oxyair the bext people to speak to?

 

Any recommendations much appreciated.

tweake
  #2991615 3-Nov-2022 16:59
its not as simple as just hooking a heat pump up the the HRV system (assuming your talking brand name here). the outlets may not be in the right place, the right size, the ducts need replacing and returns fitted. just see https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=296404 for some issues you can get.

 

it can be easier to just do the heating system separate.

 

btw there is no brand that goes with brand of positive pressure ventilation system. mitsi lossney (balanced ventilation system) is the only one i know of that connects to its heat pump system and can control it.

 

otherwise its put heat pumps in each room. one issue is if you have room outside for multiple units. the other is if you have small well insulated rooms, you may struggle to find a heat pump small enough. 

timmmay
  #2991620 3-Nov-2022 17:16
Ducted can be complex, have a look here. Avoid Panasonic, they're LOUD.

Yoban
  #2991621 3-Nov-2022 17:17
I can recommend Auckland Heat Pumps - Home . They are daikin only installers and have used them a couple of times and not affiliated to them.

 

daikin do have single outdoor unit to feed multiple indoor units - I have two for 5 indoor.

 

they also have an HRV type offering, but this would be a ducted system.

