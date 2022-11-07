Good day!

Would anyone know where to get this special hinges in New Zealand or Australia?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uX1SGxD9ic

This one is special because, unlike regular bifold hinges, it allows the door seal to be uninterrupted which is critical for my project.

I have already crawled everything on the web and contacted all the major glass manufacturers and bathroom specialists in Auckland.

They tell me they never seen one in NZ and some only seen them at expos abroad.

Any help is greatly appreciated.