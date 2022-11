I need to figure out how many litres my Fisher and Paykel Quicksmart 6kg washing machine uses on the Low Med and High settings. Google didn't turn much up so I wondered if someone here will know. It doesn't have to be exact, I am trying to re waterproof some gear and it wants me to wash one full bottle of the product in about 40L of water, and I have no idea which water fill setting to use.

Anyone know?