quickymart

Has anyone listened to this much yet?

I haven't - none of the hosts really appeal to me - but I do see a little advertising around for it. Commentary I've seen online appears to suggest it's mostly an echo chamber for the likes of antivaxxers and far-right people. He has a devoted following, but I don't think he could really knock the likes of ZB off their perch. He (as well as his guests) are aiming for a very dedicated/narrow audience, as far as I can tell.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/mediawatch/audio/2018841863/re-platformed-radio-outcasts-make-their-own-outlet

https://thespinoff.co.nz/business/20-08-2022/two-hours-with-the-secretive-rich-lister-bankrolling-sean-plunkets-the-platform