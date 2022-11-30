Apologies to all you Danes out there, but there's something rotten in the old country all right -
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/29/just-stop-oil-activist-sentenced-to-six-months-in-prison-for-motorway-disruption
Apologies to all you Danes out there, but there's something rotten in the old country all right -
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/29/just-stop-oil-activist-sentenced-to-six-months-in-prison-for-motorway-disruption
rb99
Those people don't have much popular support in the UK.
People caught up in the jams have said they have missed relatives funerals or important hospital appointments. In one demonstration in South London passerbys and motorists dragged them off the road and threw them on the pavement.
With funding from a Getty Oil Heiress :),
https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/van-gogh-tomato-soup-just-stop-oil-aileen-getty-funder-1234644306/
How in good conscience such a self righteous organisation can accept such tainted money I don't know, but hey whatever rocks their boat...
They might sometimes bugger things up for some people, but at least they get off their assets and do something, unlike me. And being jailed for the sin of inconveniencing people is just wrong.
rb99
rb99 hasnt said whether it's the protest or the heavy sentence that's rotten.
Either way, I bet it's annoying to be stuck in traffic or miss an appointment, but I bet it's also annoying to have your island home become submerged twice a day or for your town to be burnt down by a forest fire or for a drought and famine to hit your country.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
Oh, its the sentence. And the making an example of. How is it justice to make an example of, thats inherently unjust.
And there are rail strikes etc going on which apparently have quite a bit of support, but dare to do something about global warming and oil licences still being doled out and cutting insulation programs...
rb99
This is a fair and just prison sentence. I would have given them a year though. Need to make it a deterrent to stop these criminal eco-terrorists from disrupting society.
The UK is an example of what happens when you don't treat these crimes seriously.
rb99:
And there are rail strikes etc going on which apparently have quite a bit of support, but dare to do something about global warming and oil licences still being doled out and cutting insulation programs...
What exactly have they 'done about it'?