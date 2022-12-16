Hey everyone,



I'm looking at a 'last mile' electric scooter in Chch.



It'd be for parking near Hagley then scootering to work and scootering from work (Lincoln/Moorhouse) into town.



I'm both spending money on parking and Lime scooters regularly, so I figure why not get a better long term solution.



I am not a fan of the Ninebots from their total lack of suspension and comparatively slow top speed in the 1000~1300 price range.



I'm finding myself turning to the Sonic 600W from Black Sheep trading, I'd love the Vsett8 but simply cannot justify the additional few hundred for an NFC tag lock and better suspension.



I would love any feedback from someone who rides the Ninebot Max (G30) on comfort and speed. I do like how they're water resistant to a degree and their reliability.

Thank you for any feedback anyone's able to offer.