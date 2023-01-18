Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMotel price increases for events
Stu1

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303129 18-Jan-2023 14:30
Send private message quote this post

We have traveled domestically more since Covid and supported local tourism. There is a concert in Taupo over Waitangi weekend, the normal price for one nights accommodation for 2 kids and adults is $279 a night which isn’t bad for Taupo. I expect prices to increase a bit for when there is an event on. The motel in question is charging $1615 per night for the same room that is $279. They have dropped it now to $1450 as a special. How can you justify a 400% price increase? . I find this really disappointing as a lot of people have supported NZ tourism in difficult times.

Create new topic
Jase2985
11939 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3023276 18-Jan-2023 14:40
Send private message quote this post

supply vs demand, they might only have 1 room left, vs the other time you checked they might have had lots.

 

if people have to travel for events they will pay for a room

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Stu1

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3023279 18-Jan-2023 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Just seems really high compared to other events , never paid that much even in Auckland CBD. Even if they increased 200% they are making a good profit

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 