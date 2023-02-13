Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementFinancials around artists & concerts etc
DamageInc

480 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#303485 13-Feb-2023 14:30
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, just a general query around the title.


We've just had Ed Sheeran tour the country & this got me wondering about a few things:



  1. When planning tours do the artists seek out venues or do venues seek out the artist?

  2. Does the artist hire the venue or does the venue pay the artist to perform?

  3. What % of $$$ do artists get from ticket sales, merchandise etc?

  4. Anything else anyone knows about the industry that would be interesting to read??


Thanks in advance for any information on the above.




Pop! OS

Create new topic
John19612
15 posts

Geek


  #3036002 13-Feb-2023 14:35
Send private message quote this post

With your username I'd have expected Metallica to be the example.

 

I believe that for points 1 & 2 the artist seeks out the venue and hires it. For point 3, this is really the major reason for touring - artists are getting very little from album sales these days so use tours for a large part of their income. I believe that the merchandising can bring in vast sums of money.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
floydbloke
2973 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3036011 13-Feb-2023 14:44
Send private message quote this post

DamageInc: 

 

4. Anything else anyone knows about the industry that would be interesting to read??

 

 

The whole industry is full of 'middle-men' trying to get a slice of the pie and they're quite happy to fleece the fans of every cent that they can. (Ticketmaster is the main one that springs to mind.)




"Why are good things said to be "The Bee's Knees"?  The knees are probably the most useless bit of a bee. Its fuzzy backside with a big barbed sting is much better.  "The Bee's Bum" would be a much more appropriate expression.

DamageInc

480 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3036013 13-Feb-2023 14:45
Send private message quote this post

lol yes Metallica should have been.

 

Thanks for the reply. Be interesting for ticket sales also. Was watching an Ed S concert on YouTube and Ed was on night 3 of 5 at Wembley Stadium.

 

90k people x 5 concerts. Staggering.




Pop! OS



DamageInc

480 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3036016 13-Feb-2023 14:46
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

DamageInc: 

 

4. Anything else anyone knows about the industry that would be interesting to read??

 

 

The whole industry is full of 'middle-men' trying to get a slice of the pie and they're quite happy to fleece the fans of every cent that they can. (Ticketmaster is the main one that springs to mind.)

 

 

Yes unfortunately I do read this on the net, sucks to be honest for the artist.




Pop! OS

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 