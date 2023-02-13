DamageInc: 

Hi all, just a general query around the title.

We've just had Ed Sheeran tour the country & this got me wondering about a few things:



When planning tours do the artists seek out venues or do venues seek out the artist?

Does the artist hire the venue or does the venue pay the artist to perform?

What % of $$$ do artists get from ticket sales, merchandise etc?

Anything else anyone knows about the industry that would be interesting to read??



Thanks in advance for any information on the above.