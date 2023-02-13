DamageInc: 

Hi all, just a general query around the title.
We've just had Ed Sheeran tour the country & this got me wondering about a few things:
- When planning tours do the artists seek out venues or do venues seek out the artist?
- Does the artist hire the venue or does the venue pay the artist to perform?
- What % of $$$ do artists get from ticket sales, merchandise etc?
- Anything else anyone knows about the industry that would be interesting to read??
Thanks in advance for any information on the above.