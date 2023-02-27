Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat's your gadget addiction?
gehenna

7597 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#303671 27-Feb-2023 08:02
Send private message quote this post

You know what I mean by addiction....it's the thing that gets announced that you already have, but now the one you have is obsolete because there's a new one out and you have to have it.....

 

I'll start....I can't let a year go by without getting the latest Samsung Ultra phone....and that got even worse in the past 2 years because I added a Z Fold to the addiction.  So, I basically have to budget for 2 new phones every year to avoid the depression of not getting one.  I realise "have" is a subjective word in that sentence....

 

What's your gadget addiction?

Create new topic
johno1234
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042544 27-Feb-2023 08:06
Send private message quote this post

Expensive habit there gehenna!

 

In general I have to reign myself in otherwise I give wifey an excuse to buy something silly like expensive hair straighteners or somesuch. But if I relent it will generally be something related to one of hand tools, home automation or golf. Typically I find myself buying a tool for a one-off job such as a right-angled drill adapter which then sits in the toolbox forever after unused.

 

Totally worth it though!

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
gehenna

7597 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042545 27-Feb-2023 08:10
Send private message quote this post

I've had more destructive habits in the past, I'm ok with this one 🤣

MikeB4
17539 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3042546 27-Feb-2023 08:11
Send private message quote this post

I was abit like that however I decided a while back to no longer buy the flagship devices and keep my devices a lot longer.



alasta
5938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3042552 27-Feb-2023 08:48
Send private message quote this post

I'm not an IT guy, so phones and computers don't excite me.

 

I'm more into health & fitness, so multisport watches are a big thing for me. Being able to track my running and swimming stats like speed, distance, cadence, vertical oscillation, and VO2 Max is hugely valuable for training management. It's also good to be able to assess my general fitness and training readiness based on things like sleep and resting heart rate. 

 

Having said that, I don't upgrade my watch every year. Every two to three years is enough. 

Handsomedan
5358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3042554 27-Feb-2023 08:52
Send private message quote this post

 Mine is weird...it's not so much that I have to have the latest and greatest gadgets, but more that I am obsessed with constant tinkering - especially so with my Mountain Bike. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

turtleattacks
507 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3042555 27-Feb-2023 09:07
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

I'm not an IT guy, so phones and computers don't excite me.

 

I'm more into health & fitness, so multisport watches are a big thing for me. Being able to track my running and swimming stats like speed, distance, cadence, vertical oscillation, and VO2 Max is hugely valuable for training management. It's also good to be able to assess my general fitness and training readiness based on things like sleep and resting heart rate. 

 

Having said that, I don't upgrade my watch every year. Every two to three years is enough. 

 

 

Apple Watch or something else? 

What's your VO2Max? :) 

 

 

Senecio
1766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3042562 27-Feb-2023 09:14
Send private message quote this post

Like @alasta my addiction is sports technology. I’m a data geek so love seeing all my training stats and history. I’m a middle aged , middle of the pack long distance runner so a long way from the pointy end of the field but I do love to geek out on the numbers.



turtleattacks
507 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3042565 27-Feb-2023 09:19
Send private message quote this post

Senecio: Like @alasta my addiction is sports technology. I’m a data geek so love seeing all my training stats and history. I’m a middle aged , middle of the pack long distance runner so a long way from the pointy end of the field but I do love to geek out on the numbers.

 

Do you geek out on Strava? Or something else? 

There's an iOS app called HealthFit which is also great to geek out at the numbers. 

 

 

Dingbatt
6112 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3042567 27-Feb-2023 09:25
Send private message quote this post

When things were truly advancing year on year, I was on that tech treadmill. While I resisted being a bleeding edge early adopter, having some nice new tech was always a draw. I really don’t like being a beta tester though. I want things to work.

 

Hence an HD Plasma TV, then a FHD Plasma (bigger as well) and then an OLED (bigger still). Not just any OLED, but a wallpaper one. But after that I lost interest in further ‘improvements’ because they were too incremental.

 

I waited until the third iteration of the Samsung Fold before jumping in and really like the concept. I justified it by saying it replaced a phone and a tablet when travelling. Ultimately, I like it because it is a gadget and, if I’m honest, it’s kind of nice when someone says “hey that’s cool, what is it?” I also like the latest S Ultra but had to remind myself that, despite it having an internal S-Pen, it was too big to fit in my pocket. My first Android phone was the HTC Hero.

 

My focus has moved on to EVs at the moment. Now you really are talking expensive obsession.

 

I had a recent discussion with a relative who is obsessed with GM/Holden vehicles and has a growing collection. He began telling me what a great deal he had got on his most recent purchase. I thought it was a huge amount of money but I said that if he wanted it, he could afford it (easily) and it brought him pleasure, no other explanation was required.

 

I know that may sound a bit hedonistic to some, but as long as you aren’t buying that phone instead of paying the mortgage, or feeding your kids, then that’s all good by me.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

timmmay
19125 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3042568 27-Feb-2023 09:43
Send private message quote this post

Oddly enough for a tech guy, I don't really need the newest / best of anything. I have a Pixel 4a I might upgrade to a Pixel 8 later this year if it works in NZ, I'd like something a bit faster at some point. I replaced my 10 year old PC when the USB ports started failing. LCD TV is 10 years old, no need to replace it because it works. So as long as things work, and don't slow me down, I tend to keep them.

GV27
4892 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042574 27-Feb-2023 09:59
Send private message quote this post

Getting the biggest tech bump while spending less and less money to do it, mostly due to my perception of value changing over time. 

 

Over the years I've dropped out of the Samsung Galaxy S series and down to the A line. 

 

Samsung have kind of ruined it by supposedly nuking the A74, not sure I can be bothered waiting around for a S23 FE that may never exist. I've never really had the disposable income until now and now that I do, I just don't care about the high end stuff anymore. 

maoriboy
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3042577 27-Feb-2023 10:06
Send private message quote this post

I wouldn't call it an addiction but, like @alasta and @senecio I don't mind spending reasonable amounts of money on sports related gear. More running shoes than anything else, but I do enjoy geeking out on the data my Garmin offers. Recently upgraded from a Fenix 5 Sapphire to the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire and the difference was staggering! The touchscreen and OLED screen make a world of difference, not to mention all the extra data available. Not that it helps me run much faster, but it's good to know how I'm progressing.





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 