fearandloathing

‘Smart’ gas meters are on their way
https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/campaigns/gas-smart-meters
It will be nice not to have wild estimates. Also looking forward to the crazies coming out of the woodwork again.
Great news this, the estimates are annoying
Edit: I do fear my bills if my meter calibration was off
Moved to Frank Energy who decided to double the 'estimate' of our gas usage, and during the summer months.
Feels like the energy companies can simply decided they need X amount from you, and then over-estimate your gas usage.
Great news this is coming about, although I'd love to shift off the use of gas completely.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Switched to Frank Energy around last July/August and they swapped out our gas meter for a smart one couple of months after that.
i can see this turning into a logistical nightmare,,,,,
"For the reconnection of your gas supply after the meter installation, an adult is required to be home"
"If you are not home, then the metering technician will leave the gas turned off until you return home. A calling card will be left in your letterbox and the metering technician will return that evening and carry out the final checks, turn the gas on and relight pilot lights."
Interesting that they are replacing the entire meters. My current one has the ability to become a smart meter by connecting a part that uses a reed switch to see when the last digit rolls over. I'm currently using it to capture my own usage which works well.
So it sounds like they are going to just turn up unannounced, turn off the gas to install the new meter, and if you're not home at the time then they'll just assume you'll be home in the evening so that they can turn it on again?
What happens if you're out of town at the time? Will you return home to find that you've got no working stovetop or hot water?