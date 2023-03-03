Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicSmart gas meters on their way.
fearandloathing

380 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#303713 3-Mar-2023 07:29
Send private message quote this post

‘Smart’ gas meters are on their way
https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/campaigns/gas-smart-meters
It will be nice not to have wild estimates. Also looking forward to the crazies coming out of the woodwork again.

Create new topic
DjShadow
3898 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3044155 3-Mar-2023 07:57
Send private message quote this post

Great news this, the estimates are annoying

 

Edit: I do fear my bills if my meter calibration was off

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
Shindig
1270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044156 3-Mar-2023 07:59
Send private message quote this post

Moved to Frank Energy who decided to double the 'estimate' of our gas usage, and during the summer months. 

 

Feels like the energy companies can simply decided they need X amount from you, and then over-estimate your gas usage. 

 

Great news this is coming about, although I'd love to shift off the use of gas completely. 




The little things make the biggest difference.

heavenlywild
4364 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044157 3-Mar-2023 08:15
Send private message quote this post

About time.

Next Watercare should do smart meters for water too.



mrgsm021
1042 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3044161 3-Mar-2023 08:31
Send private message quote this post

Switched to Frank Energy around last July/August and they swapped out our gas meter for a smart one couple of months after that.

wellygary
7061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3044162 3-Mar-2023 08:38
Send private message quote this post

i can see this turning into a logistical nightmare,,,,,

 

"For the reconnection of your gas supply after the meter installation, an adult is required to be home"

 

"If you are not home, then the metering technician will leave the gas turned off until you return home. A calling card will be left in your letterbox and the metering technician will return that evening and carry out the final checks, turn the gas on and relight pilot lights."

dolsen
1428 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3044168 3-Mar-2023 08:52
Send private message quote this post

Interesting that they are replacing the entire meters. My current one has the ability to become a smart meter by connecting a part that uses a reed switch to see when the last digit rolls over. I'm currently using it to capture my own usage which works well.

 

 

alasta
5946 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3044170 3-Mar-2023 09:05
Send private message quote this post

So it sounds like they are going to just turn up unannounced, turn off the gas to install the new meter, and if you're not home at the time then they'll just assume you'll be home in the evening so that they can turn it on again?

 

What happens if you're out of town at the time? Will you return home to find that you've got no working stovetop or hot water?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 