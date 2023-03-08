Hi all,



We have relatively new ducted gas heating (and hot water) in the house we bought. Loved it last winter. We also have solar on the roof. I am a bit nervous about gas prices and am wondering if I should upgrade to a heat pump also so that I can use my solar rather than export it. At the moment I pay 7c/kw for gas. I calculated it roughly and consumption wise it's probably a break raven with gas and heat pump running cost wise. But if prices go up ... (and there's also the environmental factor)



Another thought I had was additionally installing a high wall standard heat pump in the hallway. That would heat the bedrooms and the intake for the gas heating is there too. So during the day that could complement the gas heating and I could lower the gas consumption.



Anyone done this? Any tips/expected costs/anything to look out for?



Thanks!

Oliver