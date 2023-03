Hi all,

Currently, I have a Solar panel installed at my home and an electric (indoor) hot water cylinder.

I want to reclaim the space currently occupied by the hot water cylinder.

I have two options,

Buy an outdoor hot water cylinder (solar panel): Cost ~3k + labour charges Use piped (street) gas: Vector cost 7.5K (meter, digging, piping, etc.) + 3k for Rinnai unit + labour charges

Which one has better ROI and is economical?

any experience, feedback, or input is welcome...