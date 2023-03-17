Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
geekIT

1787 posts

Uber Geek


#303884 17-Mar-2023 10:48
I ask because I'm about to order a replacement for my previous progressives (I've been using this type of lens for around 20 years) and I now have to be more careful about costs. Have you bought specs with progressive lenses recently? How much did they cost? Have you found a reasonably priced source? Personally, I think the cost of specs is, and always has been,  nothing less than daylight robbery. Especially when you consider that the cost of Chinese-sourced\made frames (which I'm sure are the most common type on the market) come into NZ at as low as $1. Even the 'flash' ones don't seem to cost more than $10-$15, so someone is making a colossal profit. Your thoughts would be appreciated.




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump and all MAGA Republicans

SirHumphreyAppleby
2163 posts

Uber Geek


  #3051149 17-Mar-2023 12:07
I've purchased five six pairs from Zenni, with an 80% 83% success rate. My first pair came via https://ezyglasses.co.nz, and there was an error with the lens, so I was grateful to have purchased from a local Zenni reseller who could sort it out. Ezy Glasses didn't offer the colour tint I wanted, so I purchased the second pair from Zenni directly and they've since changed their provider, so now everything comes directly from Zenni.

wally22
476 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3051165 17-Mar-2023 12:21
Very interested in this as I am looking to replace my progressive spectacles soon. Also wanting photochromic OR permanently tinted.

