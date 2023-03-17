I ask because I'm about to order a replacement for my previous progressives (I've been using this type of lens for around 20 years) and I now have to be more careful about costs. Have you bought specs with progressive lenses recently? How much did they cost? Have you found a reasonably priced source? Personally, I think the cost of specs is, and always has been, nothing less than daylight robbery. Especially when you consider that the cost of Chinese-sourced\made frames (which I'm sure are the most common type on the market) come into NZ at as low as $1. Even the 'flash' ones don't seem to cost more than $10-$15, so someone is making a colossal profit. Your thoughts would be appreciated.