Ducted Heat Pump Recommendation in Waipa (Waikato)
#303944 22-Mar-2023 11:42
We're looking at installing a ducted heat pump system into our house in Waipa in the Waikato. Currently, we only have a fire and a coal range, which is fine in the winter, but the heat and humidity are an issue at night in particular.

 

We've got a large house and my wife is a very light sleeper so noise will be a key factor. That's why I suspect that this will be more than just slapping up a typical high wall-mounted heat pump.

 

I'm aware that there are quite a few cowboys out there that we will want to avoid. Does anyone have any recommendations for our area?

  #3053242 22-Mar-2023 11:53
We had a Fujitsu system installed in our last home. It was extremely quiet - you could not really hear it running in the house at all.

 

 

 

Fujitsu only install via their accredited installers and warranty backup is first class.





  #3053253 22-Mar-2023 12:38
Have you read the post I wrote about ducted heat pumps? It doesn't recommend an installer but it gives you some things to consider. I would choose your brand, make sure you can get individual room temperature control which I think is essential, then use a vendor that the brand recommends.

