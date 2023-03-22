We're looking at installing a ducted heat pump system into our house in Waipa in the Waikato. Currently, we only have a fire and a coal range, which is fine in the winter, but the heat and humidity are an issue at night in particular.

We've got a large house and my wife is a very light sleeper so noise will be a key factor. That's why I suspect that this will be more than just slapping up a typical high wall-mounted heat pump.

I'm aware that there are quite a few cowboys out there that we will want to avoid. Does anyone have any recommendations for our area?