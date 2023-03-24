Hiya,

After recommendations for fairly priced RC cars for my children (6 and 8 years old), for use at home on the concrete driveway, and probably inside too on carpet.

I think function for them is more exciting than battery charge length.



They've had a few small RCs over the years that got trashed easily.



Currently have a monster truck type RC that can "dance" and has flashing lights which they love (but misplaced the charging cable currently, duh).



One they really loved previously was one that was able to flip over when hitting obstacles. Likely to get this again, but keen for brand/type recommendations :)

Preference is for ones that we can charge ourselves, rather than relying on change of batteries.

Thanks