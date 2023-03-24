Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRC cars for kids?
caffynz

27 posts

Geek


#303966 24-Mar-2023 11:32
Send private message quote this post

Hiya,

 

After recommendations for fairly priced RC cars for my children (6 and 8 years old), for use at home on the concrete driveway, and probably inside too on carpet.
I think function for them is more exciting than battery charge length. 

They've had a few small RCs over the years that got trashed easily.

Currently have a monster truck type RC that can "dance" and has flashing lights which they love (but misplaced the charging cable currently, duh).

One they really loved previously was one that was able to flip over when hitting obstacles. Likely to get this again, but keen for brand/type recommendations :) 

 

Preference is for ones that we can charge ourselves, rather than relying on change of batteries.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
Arsonist
30 posts

Geek


  #3054052 24-Mar-2023 11:47
Send private message quote this post

Whats your budget?

 

I saw the Flyhal FC600 posted on ChoiceCheapies the other day and I was very tempted. Gets really good reviews!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
caffynz

27 posts

Geek


  #3054056 24-Mar-2023 12:01
Send private message quote this post

Because it is likely I'll be getting 2, I would say $250 for both.

 

 

 

 

Handsomedan
5438 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3054058 24-Mar-2023 12:06
Send private message quote this post

Have you thought a bout something like this? 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOYRAS0052/RASTAR-114-Red-JEEP-Wrangler-Rubicon-24GHz-Big-Foo

 

It takes AA batteries, but if you got a bunch of Eneloop batteries and a charger, you could have almost endless fun  - and they're inexpensive, so if they lose interest, it's not a costly exercise. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



Stu1
1201 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3054079 24-Mar-2023 12:48
Send private message quote this post

The Carreras are great good run time around 20 mins min and comes with rechargeable batteries highly recommend for kids under 10

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/carrera-slasher-2-0-120-rc-car/35791297?gclid=Cj0KCQjw8e-gBhD0ARIsAJiDsaXT8PPv_NpfnmEhpxv_trLDRWj5jp9kvsOXCdJe8IplVRRCpRwWr4EaAnFuEALw_wcB

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 