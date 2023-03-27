Should the government support

high performance sports like high jump, cycling, shot-put

arts/music like Symphony orchestra?

If the person can fund their own sports all fine, just not sure we should be paying for this.. what do we get back? few placings in Olympics? still can't see any material benefit?

The recent suicide and drug use, doesn't really add any compelling reason to support this? even if we don't have much drug use.. other participants probably do.. so what is the point of competing?

I definitely don't mind any one wanting to follow their sporting interests, and getting any commercial or fundraisers.. just not govt support?