Should pointless sports/arts/music be supported by Govt?
Eitsop

Ultimate Geek


#304003 27-Mar-2023 19:50
Should the government support

 

  • high performance sports like high jump, cycling, shot-put
  • arts/music like Symphony orchestra?

If the person can fund their own sports all fine, just not sure we should be paying for this.. what do we get back? few placings in Olympics? still can't see any material benefit?

 

The recent suicide and drug use, doesn't really add any compelling reason to support this? even if we don't have much drug use.. other participants probably do.. so what is the point of competing?

 

I definitely don't mind any one wanting to follow their sporting interests, and getting any commercial or fundraisers.. just not govt support?

johno1234
Ultimate Geek


  #3055481 27-Mar-2023 19:55
Mainstream stuff as you mention I can understand. However arts funding to some fringe stuff really jumps the shark. 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3055495 27-Mar-2023 20:26
It varies, but note that we are far from alone in doing this.

 

Sports is generally sponsored on the grounds that it raises awareness and interest in community sport too, which has flow-on health & community benefits. Same reason councils own parks and club grounds. Whether this funding is equitable or sensible is another matter; the funding given to men's rugby is often called out as excessive especially given the under-funding of the women's teams and the injury rate for community sport.

 

Arts is largely because otherwise we would likely simply be importing US content wholesale. Funding for local musicians/film/whatever means that local cultures exist on screen too, not just on the streets, and theoretically turns back around to more international attention for the country, driving tourism and investment - think Lorde etc.

