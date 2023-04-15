Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
firefuze






#304225 15-Apr-2023 11:56


Several months ago I closed my Afterpay account as I never want to use it (or any of those services) again.

After I closed my account online, I was surprised to see that I could still login to my account. I can reactive at any time with just the click of a single button.

In my opinion, my account is therefore not completely closed. I want all of my access and data deleted other than what they are legally required to hold for a period of time.

I raised a support ticket twice, and got generic copy paste replies telling me my account is closed, “but don’t worry I activate the service again at anytime just by logging in”

I then submitted a formal complaint as my request was not fulfilled. I essentially got the exact same response again. Just prior to this, I had also received unrelated email communications from Afterpay which had no unsubscribe option. They replied saying these can’t be turned off as they are essential/account level notifications. I.e. polices changes etc.

I don’t know what to do next, do I raise with FDRS? Would they handle this sort of complaint and is my complaint valid or am I just being unrealistic with my request?

I feel like this is intentional baiting from Afterpay to get people to come back to their service, (not my case) but essentially enabling those that could be financially vulnerable to come back and incur more debt far too easily.


xpd


  #3063823 15-Apr-2023 12:21


Facebook etc does the same. Altho you delete your account (not disable), it re-activates the second you log into it.

 

Think it all works on the assumption that you wont try to log in if you don't want their services...... therefore you'd never know.




Nate001





  #3063873 15-Apr-2023 12:59


I have the same problem with big pipe. Left them years ago but still have a login that works that I can’t close. I gave up as every time I emailed they just said “sorry can’t see an address linked to your account”.

