Hi all,

Does anyone in Auckland use the kerby driveway ramp. https://kerby.nz/

If so what do you think of it and if OK with you can I do a drive by to have a look?

We are looking at a new property in a complex and my wife will not be able to get in and out of the property independently in her electric wheelchair.

I like the look of this, easy to secure, you can drive over it and looks OK, I am not sure it will be OK for the chair hence I want to look at it.

The downside is some lowlife is going to try and pinch it and sell it at the scrap dealer for $20

Cheers

John