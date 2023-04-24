Morning all,

Just wondering if anyone has had any experience doing as per the subject tile?

I ordered a powerbank from Amazon USA and it arrived at my Stackry locker on 12/04 and was picked up by DHL the same day and was given an ETA of 18/04.

The shipment status then updated to 'shipment on hold' since 14/04. I've contacted DHL NZ via call centre and chat and they lodged queries on my behalf with DHL USA for an update and so far haven't heard back from them.

I also contacted Stackry directly and they advised it's due to the shipment being dangerous good and it takes longer in the shipping process.

So has anyone had a similar experience and how long did it eventually take for you to receive the parcel?

TIA