We have a Fisher & Paykel WH756OP front loader washing machine which we
purchased 2017/2018.
And we have some black silk sheets. The sheets
invariably come out of the washing machine covered in small white flecks.
We have tried everything - the Drum clean cycle, Ceraclen, 1 litre white vinegar
+ hot wash(as recommended by F&P) ..... and we've checked the filter. But
still we get white flecks on the black silk sheets. On other washing too I
feel but it seems only to show up on black things.
Has anyone else experienced this problem? Or found a solution?