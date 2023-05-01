We have a Fisher & Paykel WH756OP front loader washing machine which we

purchased 2017/2018.



And we have some black silk sheets. The sheets

invariably come out of the washing machine covered in small white flecks.



We have tried everything - the Drum clean cycle, Ceraclen, 1 litre white vinegar

+ hot wash(as recommended by F&P) ..... and we've checked the filter. But

still we get white flecks on the black silk sheets. On other washing too I

feel but it seems only to show up on black things.



Has anyone else experienced this problem? Or found a solution?

