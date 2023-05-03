Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone got a Rubiks Cube to confirm?
msukiwi

#304437 3-May-2023 16:55
Don't watch if you are a 'purist'!

 

How to solve every time by repeating two moves!

 

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ttf3OLse2iQ

 

Anyone confirm it works?

 

(I have one, but don't know where it is!)

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
  #3070916 3-May-2023 17:12
Not possible.
Some of the pieces don’t move at all so they must be solved already.

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3070922 3-May-2023 17:22
only the top 9 and the left 9 move, all those other ones are already solved

djtOtago
  #3070924 3-May-2023 17:22
YouTube short videos are as bad if not worse than TikTok for fake news, lies and rip offs.

 

 



RunningMan
  #3070927 3-May-2023 17:25
Pretty obvious it's a scam. Given 11 pieces never move, they must already be in the correct position and orientation at the start.

Geektastic
  #3070928 3-May-2023 17:26
I’ve never solved one in my life other than by dismantling it and assembling it solved!





msukiwi

  #3070931 3-May-2023 17:34
RunningMan:Pretty obvious it's a scam. Given 11 pieces never move, they must already be in the correct position and orientation at the start.

 

My exact thought. But I like to 'prove' things wrong, not having easy access to one I thought I would ask here.

 

Theory is often proven wrong in practicality!

Jase2985
  #3070940 3-May-2023 18:01
i believe the video is what one would call "click bait"



davidcole
  #3070943 3-May-2023 18:06
Geektastic: I’ve never solved one in my life other than by dismantling it and assembling it solved!


My son learnt and then I did. He got it to 00:01:30. I was still at the 15 min Mark. Was quite enjoyable. YouTube is your friend.




