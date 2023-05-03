Don't watch if you are a 'purist'!
How to solve every time by repeating two moves!
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ttf3OLse2iQ
Anyone confirm it works?
(I have one, but don't know where it is!)
only the top 9 and the left 9 move, all those other ones are already solved
YouTube short videos are as bad if not worse than TikTok for fake news, lies and rip offs.
Pretty obvious it's a scam. Given 11 pieces never move, they must already be in the correct position and orientation at the start.
RunningMan:Pretty obvious it's a scam. Given 11 pieces never move, they must already be in the correct position and orientation at the start.
My exact thought. But I like to 'prove' things wrong, not having easy access to one I thought I would ask here.
Theory is often proven wrong in practicality!
i believe the video is what one would call "click bait"
