Finding out which Telco a landline number belongs to
Hi,

 

I got a fairly standard spam email with PDF attached today; and because this one looked a little different to the normal (and wasn't automatically detected), I decided to actually look at the PDF just to see what it was - and it was a "fake invoice" scam.

 

However, interestingly to me, it had a +64 6 88...  number on the fake invoice; which I semi-feel could be reported to the telco that "owns" the number as being used for spammy purposes, but I'm not sure if I can find out what Telco "owns" the number.

 

Rather than just assuming it's going to be Spark (market size probability if nothing else), is there a way for an ordinary person to actually find out what telco the number is registered to?

IF the number is legit,  the NAD will tell you who is responsible  for admin-ing  it

 

https://www.nad.org.nz/number-register/

 

BUT it might just be made up ..

 
 
 
 

Thanks.

 

The only possible way anyone who thought they needed to respond to the fake invoice would have of doing so would be to ring the phone number on said fake invoice, which I assume is the point.  The number comes back to a block assigned to a service provider I've not heard of, who provides VOIP numbers - I'll see if I can find contact details on their website, but I kinda expect this to go nowhere fast, tbh.

 

Thanks for the NAD link, however.

Thats pretty much how all of them work far as I know.

Nick a credit card/someones money. Register for VOIP service system, use said voip provider nz buddy endpoint or spoof local number before whackamole commences

Been watching a bbc series with Jim browning featuring (scam interceptors) that give an inside view of the call systems and 'customer registry' they have to mark you sucker or DNC. listening to said robo calls as they happen after people respond.

