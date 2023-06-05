Hi,

I got a fairly standard spam email with PDF attached today; and because this one looked a little different to the normal (and wasn't automatically detected), I decided to actually look at the PDF just to see what it was - and it was a "fake invoice" scam.

However, interestingly to me, it had a +64 6 88... number on the fake invoice; which I semi-feel could be reported to the telco that "owns" the number as being used for spammy purposes, but I'm not sure if I can find out what Telco "owns" the number.

Rather than just assuming it's going to be Spark (market size probability if nothing else), is there a way for an ordinary person to actually find out what telco the number is registered to?