Hey there hive mind. Very much a beginner when it comes to spreadsheets and I'm trying to figure this one out.

Have a basic spreadsheet with clients name and monthly spend. The boss wants to be able to select a client and pull the total from a select month or months. Is there a way that this can be done using something like dropdowns, graph or pivot table? It needs to be really simple for someone to change the client and selected months.

This is just a very simple example of what the sheet looks like. Any advice would be gratefully accepted!