ForumsOff topicWhat battery name/identifier is this? From garage door remote
#305938 15-Jun-2023 10:28
The remote for my garage door has stopped working and I assume it is the battery.   I went to change it and it isn't one I have seen before.  It looks like a miniature AAA battery, but there are no identifiers on it that I can make out.   I went to the supermarket but didn't see anything remotely similar.   It's not an A23 as I have one of those and this is thinner and shorter.

 

Roughly 28mm long and 8mm diameter.

 

Does anyone know what battery this is so I can find a replacement?

 

Picture below next to an AAA battery for scale.

 

  #3090226 15-Jun-2023 10:33
A27/27A battery

 

In particular one of these: 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/batteries/disposable/other/listing/4180636134

 

Should be available from any place that does batteries though

 
 
 
 

  #3090229 15-Jun-2023 10:37
Looks like its one of these, 

 

https://techsupplyshed.co.nz/products/12v-alkaline-battery-8-x-28mm

 

Says its an A27, which seem to be fairly easy to source

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/energizer-a27-battery_p0140182?store=9496&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0_DoqenD_wIVzZJmAh3IrAw4EAQYAiABEgKTpvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

  #3090243 15-Jun-2023 11:13
Excellent  thanks.

 

Knowing zero about electricity stuff I assumed the 27A was something to do with amps.



  #3090256 15-Jun-2023 11:51
Yeah, I had the same problem the first time I ran into one of those; I assumed that 23A/27A meant amps! Then I realised that was a pretty large number for a battery :)

  #3090259 15-Jun-2023 11:58
Can be pretty annoying when a battery has a type on it and you find they are also known as other types by different manufacturers.

 

Can make searching difficult.

 

For example:

 

https://www.batteryequivalents.com/a27-mn27-battery-equivalents-and-replacements.html

 

This site says:

 

The most common labels for this battery are "27A battery", "A27 battery", or "MN27 battery", but it is also commonly known as A27BP, G27A, GP27A, L828, etc.

 

It's helpful to know all the possible codes if you are looking at a rack of batteries.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

