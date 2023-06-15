The remote for my garage door has stopped working and I assume it is the battery. I went to change it and it isn't one I have seen before. It looks like a miniature AAA battery, but there are no identifiers on it that I can make out. I went to the supermarket but didn't see anything remotely similar. It's not an A23 as I have one of those and this is thinner and shorter.

Roughly 28mm long and 8mm diameter.

Does anyone know what battery this is so I can find a replacement?

Picture below next to an AAA battery for scale.